Shahid Kapoor Injured on ‘Jersey’ Sets, Receives 13 Stitches
Actor Shahid Kapoor suffered an injury after a ball hit him on the mouth while shooting for a scene of his film Jersey at the Mohali Stadium on Friday. The actor received 13 stitches.
The actor, who plays a cricketer in the film, was shooting a batting sequence when the incident occurred.
A source close to the makers of the film told PTI that the actor received a “deep cut on his lower lip” and was immediately rushed to the hospital.
“Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor,” PTI quoted a source.
Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Gowtham Tinnanuri’s (who is also directing the Hindi version) Telugu film by the same name.
Shahid was shooting for an on-field sequence when he suffered the injury. A report in Pinkvilla stated that his “wife Mira has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news”, but there is “nothing to be worried”.
The actor began shooting for the film in December 2019. It is not clear when the actor will go back to shooting as its a facial injury.
Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur, is slated to release in theatres on 28 August 2020.
