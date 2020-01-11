Shahid Kapoor Injured on ‘Jersey’ Sets, Receives 13 Stitches

Actor Shahid Kapoor suffered an injury after a ball hit him on the mouth while shooting for a scene of his film Jersey at the Mohali Stadium on Friday. The actor received 13 stitches.

The actor, who plays a cricketer in the film, was shooting a batting sequence when the incident occurred.

A source close to the makers of the film told PTI that the actor received a “deep cut on his lower lip” and was immediately rushed to the hospital.