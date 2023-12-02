Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' & Vijay's 'Leo' Among IMDB's Most Popular Films of 2023

IMDb unveiled the list of the most popular Indian theatrical releases of 2023 on Friday, 1 December. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Vijay's Leo occupied the first two and fourth spots on the list, respectively.
Amazon’s online entertainment database IMDb's year-end rankings were based on the films' box office performances.
IMDb also released the list of the most popular direct-to-streaming movies and series of 2023. The lists were based on the content that was released in India between 1 January and 6 November.
Have a look at the lists here:
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical)
Jawan
Pathaan
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Leo
OMG 2
Jailer
Gadar 2
The Kerala Story
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Bholaa
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)
Lust Stories 2
Jaane Jaan
Mission Majnu
Bawaal
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Bloody Daddy
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Gaslight
Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Mrs Undercover
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023
Farzi
Guns & Gulaabs
The Night Manager
Kohrra
Asur 2
Rana Naidu
Dahaad
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
Scoop
Jubilee
