Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' & Vijay's 'Leo' Among IMDB's Most Popular Films of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' occupied the first two spots on the list.

Quint Entertainment
IMDb unveiled the list of the most popular Indian theatrical releases of 2023 on Friday, 1 December. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Vijay's Leo occupied the first two and fourth spots on the list, respectively.

Amazon’s online entertainment database IMDb's year-end rankings were based on the films' box office performances.

IMDb also released the list of the most popular direct-to-streaming movies and series of 2023. The lists were based on the content that was released in India between 1 January and 6 November.

Have a look at the lists here:

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical)

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

  • Jawan

  • Pathaan

  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

  • Leo

  • OMG 2

  • Jailer

  • Gadar 2

  • The Kerala Story

  • Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

  • Bholaa

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)

Kajol in a still from Lust Stories 2. 

(Photo Courtesy: X)

  • Lust Stories 2

  • Jaane Jaan

  • Mission Majnu

  • Bawaal

  • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

  • Bloody Daddy

  • Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

  • Gaslight

  • Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

  • Mrs Undercover

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Farzi.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

  • Farzi

  • Guns & Gulaabs

  • The Night Manager

  • Kohrra

  • Asur 2

  • Rana Naidu

  • Dahaad

  • Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

  • Scoop

  • Jubilee

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Vijay   Jawan 

