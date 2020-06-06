Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Christmas 2018 release Zero. Since then speculations have been abuzz about his next release. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh has utilised his sabbatical to shoot for two important films - Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure directorial Brahmastra and R Madhavan’s Nambi Narayanan biopic Rocketry.A source told the publication that Shah Rukh shot for both the films last year. “Both Ayan Mukerji and Madhavan are good friends with SRK and the roles he will be essaying are not cameos. They are very important to the story”.Shah Rukh Khan Extends Help to Kid in Muzaffarpur Station Video The source also gave a glimpse on the character of Shah Rukh in Rocketry. “SRK plays a journalist in Madhavan’s film. He is the one who interviews renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan and tells the latter’s journey through flashback. Both the films are in post production and are slated to release next year”.Last year, the publication had reported that Shah Rukh had finalised a big budget comic-action thriller directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. A source had revealed that the movie will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan himself and it will be shot in both Indian and international locations. “Raj and DK and in the process of finishing the script. An international stunt crew will be brought on board for the action sequences. Once the script is in place, the directors will begin their hunt for the ensemble cast”.(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror) Shah Rukh Khan Shares Lockdown Lessons With The Perfect Picture We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.