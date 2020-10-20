I Don’t Change the Channel When a DDLJ Song Plays: Shah Rukh Khan

According to Yashraj Films, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) directed by Aditya Chopra, which released in 1995, would have raked in Rs 524 crore worldwide in box-office collections today if the film’s earnings were adjusted for inflation.

As DDLJ celebrates 25 years of release, the film’s leading man opens up about how the role of Raj Malhotra was unlike anything he had done before. “Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character. So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi and Yash ji of essaying the role, I was excited to work with him but had no idea how to go about it and also if I would be able to do it well,” says SRK.

DDLJ was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore and the blockbuster, in 1995, collected 89 crore in India, 13.50 crore in overseas markets. Thus, total collections stood at 102.50 crore worldwide in 1995. The film catapulted Shah Rukh to superstardom.