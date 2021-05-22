Senior Frowns as Army CO Writes to Sonu Sood for COVID Resources
A senior officer from the army said that the letter was written out of "over enthusiasm".
It is no secret that Sonu Sood has been of tremendous help to countless people during the pandemic. Right from students to migrant workers and others, he has gone above and beyond to help in whatever way he can.
Amidst this, a Commanding Officer from an infantry battalion at Jaisalmer wrote to Sood asking to provide them with COVID-19 resources for their facility. In his letter dated May 13, he has asked for four ICU beds, ten oxygen concentrators, ten jumbo oxygen cylinders, one X-Ray machine and two 15 KVA generator sets.
Here is the original letter:
He explained that they required these materials ahead of setting up a 200-bed facility at the Jaisalmer Military Station. His appeal has caught the attention of a lot of people, one of them being a senior officer in the army HQ at New Delhi.
The senior confirmed that the letter had been written, but also showed his displeasure at the act and said that it was done in "over enthusiasm".
(With inputs from The Indian Express).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.