Join Us On:

'Sam Bahadur' Box Office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal Film Earns Rs 15.50 Crore

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Sam Bahadur' Box Office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal Film Earns Rs 15.50 Crore
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur released in theatres on 1 December, the same day as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. On its opening day at the box office, the Meghna Gulzar directorial faced stiff competition from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. However, Sam Bahadur recorded a jump on its second day.

On Saturday, 2 December, Sam Bahadur collected Rs 9.25 crore after raking in Rs 6.25 crore on the first day. After an almost 50 percent jump on the second day, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 15.50 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk

Also Read

‘Sam Bahadur’ Review: Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Is Engaging for the Most Part

‘Sam Bahadur’ Review: Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Is Engaging for the Most Part
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the film Vicky Kaushal plays India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Sam Bahadur movie 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×