Salman's 'Radhe' to Release in Cinemas & ZeePlex on This Day

Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release in cinema halls as well as digital platforms on Eid (13 May). The trailer is all set to drop on Thursday, 22 April.

The actor, along with his studio partner Zee, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

The digital release, however, won't be available for free. The makers have taken the pay per view route, which means that the audience will have to pay a certain amount to watch Radhe at their homes. This would not be a part of their subscription to OTT platforms. It will be released on ZeePlex.