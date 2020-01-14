Salman Khan-Starrer ‘Kick 2’ Will Hit Theatres on Christmas 2021

2020 has just begun but Salman Khan appears to have wasted no time in blocking Eid and Christmas 2021 for his next festival releases. While the release on Eid is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, his Christmas release will be Kick 2, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. A source told the publication that the first draft of the film is ready and the team has to work on the screenplay. Once the screenplay is ready, Salman will start shooting from next year.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who had directed Kick, will be helming the sequel too.