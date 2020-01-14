Salman Khan-Starrer ‘Kick 2’ Will Hit Theatres on Christmas 2021
2020 has just begun but Salman Khan appears to have wasted no time in blocking Eid and Christmas 2021 for his next festival releases. While the release on Eid is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, his Christmas release will be Kick 2, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. A source told the publication that the first draft of the film is ready and the team has to work on the screenplay. Once the screenplay is ready, Salman will start shooting from next year.
Sajid Nadiadwala, who had directed Kick, will be helming the sequel too.
“Kick 2 will hit the theatres in December 2021. I am in the process to finish writing the script,” Sajid confirmed.
Some time back, Salman took to Twitter to announce his latest film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While other details are under wraps, with Housefull duo Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala as director and producer, respectively, the film is likely to be a comedy.
Salman was last seen reprising his role as cop Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, which hit theatres on 27 December. He is gearing up for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will release on Eid this year. The film is being directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Tamil actor Bharath. Salman’s Radhe will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb at the box office.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)