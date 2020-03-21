Fans Can Enjoy ‘Karan Arjun’ 25 Years After Its Release: Salman
It was 1995 when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space for the first time in Karan Arjun. Whether it was the Mere Karan Arjun ayenge dialogue or the songs, the Rakesh Roshan-directorial became a huge hit.
As the film celebrated 25 years a few months back, Salman shared fond memories about the journey.
“Karan Arjun is a special film. It was the first time Shah Rukh and I came together on-screen. I have so many beautiful memories attached to this movie. Karan Arjun is a complete entertainment package and even 25 years after its release, fans can sit together with their families and enjoy it”.Salman Khan, Actor
The film also featured Raakhee Gulzar, Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead roles.
Rakesh Roshan also shared his experience working on the film. “When I had written Karan Arjun, I knew I had to write a different kind of a story from all the work I had done. Reincarnation as a topic was doing the rounds since a long time, but when I decided to make a film on the theme but using two brothers, I faced a lot of criticism and rejection. So, I wrote the movie with a different lens, focusing on the mother-child bond”, he said.
“I had immense belief in the story and the reaction the movie received then and even today is still overwhelming. The fact that a mother’s dialogue like Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge got the status it has, is all because of the conviction it was delivered with. Conviction is the one element behind the success of the movie”.
(Inputs: IANS)
