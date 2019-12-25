Security Of Audience Comes First, Then ‘Dabangg 3’: Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, which released on Friday, 20 December, amidst nationwide protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), has managed to earn around Rs 91.85 crore in five days.

The business has been conservative so far, especially for a Salman Khan film, owing to an extent to the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (restricting protesters from gathering against or in favour of the controversial law passed by Parliament last week), in some states and unrest in several other parts of the country.

Talking about the same at a group interview with the media, Salman said that “security” of his fans was more important than the film’s business in “troubled times” like these. And was confident that more fans will turn up to watch the film in theatres in the coming days.