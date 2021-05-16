Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ Gets Lowest IMDB Rating, Beats ‘Race 3’
Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe gets the lowest IMDB rating.
Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe has hit the lowest ranking of all his films on the popular movie site IMDB.com. Radhe directed by Prabhudeva is currently ranking 1.8 out 10 on the IMDB site. The film opened to terrible reviews when it premiered online on the Zee network’s OTT platform on 13 May.
Some critics had even rated the Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer 0 out of 5 in their review of the film.
As of now Radhe’s IMDB rating is lower than that of Salman’s last least favourite release Race 3 which is rated at 1.9 on the site.
Radhe was Salman’s much awaited Eid release this year. Due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown, the film had to be dropped online instead of getting a nationwide theatrical release. According to reports, the Salman-starrer opened in only 70 screens across the country, since most states including Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka are going through a lockdown period. In a pre-COVID world, Salman Khan’s Eid release opened to over 4000 screens in the country.
