Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ to Open Only In 70-80 Screens In India?

Salman Khan’s Eid releases are always a big deal for his fans and theatre owners because any film featuring the Bhai in the lead during the festive season holds the promise of bringing in crores in terms of revenue to multiplexes and single screen theatres across India. However, this year the release of Radhe will not get the same reception and it’s not just because of the pandemic and resultant lockdown.

According to industry sources, with 90% of theatres being shut Radhe will open only on 70-80 screens on 13 May. Usually, in a pre-COVID world during Eid, a Salman Khan film would get around 4000 screens all over India if it's a solo release, or at least 2500 screens if the film were clashing with another big release.