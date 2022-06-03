All There Is to Know About IIFA 2022: Venue, Date & Nominations

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is all set to go on for two days, 3 and 4 June. It is back after a hiatus of two years. It went on a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the award function is back and it's being held in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, and others have already flown to the location.