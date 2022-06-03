All There Is to Know About IIFA 2022: Venue, Date & Nominations
The performer's line-up for this year's IIFA includes Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more.
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is all set to go on for two days, 3 and 4 June. It is back after a hiatus of two years. It went on a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the award function is back and it's being held in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, and others have already flown to the location.
Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Manish Paul are hosting the main event on 4 June while the IIFA Rocks event will be hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.
Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi are all set to perform this year.
Nominations For This Years IIFA
Shershaah is leading with the most nomination this year. And some of the other main nominations are as follows.
Best Film Award
Sardar Udham
Shershaah
Ludo
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Thappad
Best Direction Award
Kabir Khan (’83)
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)
Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)
Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)
Best Actor Award (Female)
Vidya Balan (Sherni)
Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)
Kiara Advani (Shershaah)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Best Actor Award (Male)
Ranveer Singh (’83)
Vicky Kaushal ( Sardar Udham)
Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah)
Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)
