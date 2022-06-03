ADVERTISEMENT

All There Is to Know About IIFA 2022: Venue, Date & Nominations

The performer's line-up for this year's IIFA includes Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is all set to go on for two days, 3 and 4 June. It is back after a hiatus of two years. It went on a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the award function is back and it's being held in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, and others have already flown to the location.

Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Manish Paul are hosting the main event on 4 June while the IIFA Rocks event will be hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.

Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi are all set to perform this year.

Nominations For This Years IIFA

Shershaah is leading with the most nomination this year. And some of the other main nominations are as follows.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.

Best Film Award

Sardar Udham

Shershaah

Ludo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

Best Direction Award

Kabir Khan (’83)

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)

Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham.

Best Actor Award (Female)

Vidya Balan (Sherni)
Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)
Kiara Advani (Shershaah)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait.

Best Actor Award (Male)

Ranveer Singh (’83)
Vicky Kaushal ( Sardar Udham)
Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah)
Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)

