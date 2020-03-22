Salman Khan Sends a Message to India to Fight Coronavirus
Actor Salman Khan has put out a video message on social media asking Indians to fight the threat of coronavirus. He begins the video by first thanking all the people who are out there fighting the virus. The actor then goes on to ask the rest of the people to obey the government’s directives regarding the the precautions that need to be taken to stay safe and not spread rumours. Salman says that, “we always feel that this will not affect us but the coronavirus can happen to anyone”.
Listen to Salman’s video message here:
Salman Khan also advises people to not go out or to treat this as a public holiday. “This is a serious matter, wear a mask, protect yourself, wash your hands, stay clean, keep away from people. What’s the difficulty in doing all this?” asks Salman. He ends his video by saying that this is the question of saving many lives including yours, so do follow all directives and precautions that’s being asked by the authorities.
