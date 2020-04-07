Sajid Nadiadwala Doles Out Bonus To Over 400 Employees
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala on 7 April announced that over 400 employees, including daily wage workers, working for his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) will be given a bonus. He also pledged to donate to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s relief fund.
Sajid said that their employees will be given a bonus so as to empower them to participate and donate more to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In addition to this, financial aid of Rs 10,000, plus a bonus, will be given to every daily wager associated with NGE.
"We have announced a bonus for each of our employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can contribute. Hereby paying back to society and fulfilling their responsibilities towards our country and humanity, as compassionate global citizens," Nadiadwala said in a statement.
According to the press release, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation have contributed towards PM-CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund, Motion Pictures and TV Producers Welfare Trust, Shree Bhairav Seva Samiti and Film Industry Welfare Trust.
Courtesy: Press Trust India
