Sajid Nadiadwala Doles Out Bonus To Over 400 Employees

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala on 7 April announced that over 400 employees, including daily wage workers, working for his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) will be given a bonus. He also pledged to donate to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Sajid said that their employees will be given a bonus so as to empower them to participate and donate more to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In addition to this, financial aid of Rs 10,000, plus a bonus, will be given to every daily wager associated with NGE.