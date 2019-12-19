Saif and Rani to Reunite After 11 Years for ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will be directed by debut director Varun Sharma who was an assistant director on films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The female lead, Sharvari, is a Mumbai girl making her debut with the film.

The original Bunty Aur Babli starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as two small-town misfits making their living by committing frauds, until they attract the attention of a police commissioner, played by Amitabh Bachchan.