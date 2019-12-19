Saif and Rani to Reunite After 11 Years for ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be sharing screen space after a gap of 11 years. This year, they are reuniting for the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. Saif and Rani have previously starred in films such as Hum Tum (2004), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008). The first look of Saif and Rani from the film has been revealed. Nothing about their characters is known yet.
Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari will be the new Bunty and Babli. Some time back, YRF took to Instagram to announce the new film and shared a picture of the lead pair. They wrote, “Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @siddhantchaturvedi | @sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2”
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will be directed by debut director Varun Sharma who was an assistant director on films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The female lead, Sharvari, is a Mumbai girl making her debut with the film.
The original Bunty Aur Babli starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as two small-town misfits making their living by committing frauds, until they attract the attention of a police commissioner, played by Amitabh Bachchan.
