Sadak: Revisiting the 1991 Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt Superhit
In anticipation of 'Sadak 2', we take a look at the 1991 original.
Mahesh Bhatt is about to make his return to directing with Sadak 2, which is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 28 August. The trailer, which came out on 11 August, garnered a lot of attention on social media.
In anticipation of the sequel, which stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, we take a look at the 1991 romantic thriller that started it all.
1. Sadak was one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the decade. Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt have collaborated on multiple movies over many years, most of which are worthy of the ‘hit’ tag. Sadak was one such partnership and arguably one of Sanjay’s best performances till date. It was the highest grossing film in its year of release and the 7th highest earner of the decade.
2. The film was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic psychological drama Taxi Driver. Sanjay’s character, Ravi, is loosely based on Travis Bickle, played by Robert de Niro. Bickle is a Vietnam war veteran suffering from depression whereas Ravi is an insomniac who also has PTSD and is haunted by his past.
3. Ravi has a tragic past, one he cannot get rid of. His sister, having eloped with her lover, was sold to a brothel owner. When she was admitted to the hospital, her brother and father visited her only to find her in the psychiatric ward. It is eventually found out that she was forced into working as a prostitute and had been diagnosed with STD. Following an altercation with the brothel owner – Maharani – she was killed.
4. Ravi, who only became a taxi driver to make ends meet, comes across Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) and falls in love with her. She is then seen with her uncle, who takes her to a brothel with the intention of giving her to the cruel Maharani in exchange for his daughter.
5. Maharani (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) is a heartless transgender brothel owner who pimps out Pooja. The saree-clad, bindi-wearing character is remembered as one of the greatest movie villains in Bollywood history and the role that earned him a Filmfare award. The role acts as an epitome of the typical 90s villain.
6. The movie made full use of the damsel-in-distress story as Ravi took it upon himself to rescue Pooja from Maharani. His efforts are thwarted at first but they finally make a daring escape, leaving Maharani wounded and fuming.
7. Seeking police protection, Ravi asks a police officer he is acquainted with to keep them safe, only to find out that he was in collusion with Maharani. The couple is ambushed and forced to flee as Ravi takes a bullet to his torso.
8. Ravi and Pooja get married at a hill station but the couple is separated as Maharani tracks them down. She captures Pooja and takes her back to the brothel. Ravi is tied to a cross and left for dead, leading to one of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood history.
9. Ravi is able to escape and manages to reach the brothel and sees Pooja, who is being held hostage. After a bloody fistfight with one of Maharani’s henchmen, he burns down the brothel. Maharani is killed and Pooja can finally go back to leading a normal life with him.
10. The film received praise for its score and soundtrack. Songs like Jab Jab Pyar Pe and Tumhe Apne Banane Ki have ensured that the film’s legacy stays intact.
Sadak enjoys a status very few films ever do. The announcement of a sequel came as a surprise to fans and many questioned the need for one. Will Sadak 2 live up to its predecessor or will it be another badly-made sequel?
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.