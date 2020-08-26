Sadak: Revisiting the 1991 Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt Superhit

2. The film was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic psychological drama Taxi Driver. Sanjay’s character, Ravi, is loosely based on Travis Bickle, played by Robert de Niro. Bickle is a Vietnam war veteran suffering from depression whereas Ravi is an insomniac who also has PTSD and is haunted by his past.



3. Ravi has a tragic past, one he cannot get rid of. His sister, having eloped with her lover, was sold to a brothel owner. When she was admitted to the hospital, her brother and father visited her only to find her in the psychiatric ward. It is eventually found out that she was forced into working as a prostitute and had been diagnosed with STD. Following an altercation with the brothel owner – Maharani – she was killed.