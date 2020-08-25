Emraan Hashmi's Next to be a Comedy Film, 'Sab First Class Hai'

“As soon as Emraan heard the script, his body language said that he was on, though he wanted to sleep on it like any other actor,” said director Balwinder Singh Janjua in a statement.

“We did a few sessions on video call, which is unlike anything I’ve done before. A week later Emraan called me with suggestions and his thoughts on the script. He was on and we were very excited”, Janjua added.