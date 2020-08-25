Emraan Hashmi's Next to be a Comedy Film, 'Sab First Class Hai'
This will be Hasmi's first comedic role in a film.
Emraan Hashmi is set to take on a comedic role in his next film Sab First Class Hai. The movie will revolve around the dreams of a common man in India. With Balwinder Singh as the director, Sab First Class Hai will be produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey, Nishant Pitti and Abhay Sinha.
"It's unlike anything I've done before and I was on board after hearing the first narration."Emraan Hashmi, Actor, in a statement
“As soon as Emraan heard the script, his body language said that he was on, though he wanted to sleep on it like any other actor,” said director Balwinder Singh Janjua in a statement.
“We did a few sessions on video call, which is unlike anything I’ve done before. A week later Emraan called me with suggestions and his thoughts on the script. He was on and we were very excited”, Janjua added.
Talking about the film, the director said, "Sab First Class Hai is hilarious yet sensitive. It is about the common man and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs. In the bargain, he risks losing his family, his standing in society and gets caught in a situation he cannot find his way out of."
Emraan Hashmi, who is undoubtedly excited about acting in a comedy, said, “Balwinder's script is a laugh riot but it has poignant moments as well".
The actor is sure to be very busy in the coming months as he gears up for a run of new films. He will soon be seen in the psychological thriller Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He also has a role in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, which already has a star-studded ensemble cast comprising John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Pratiek Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Sharman Joshi and Samir Soni.
