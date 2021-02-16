‘Roohi’ Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao’s Spooky Déjà Vu With Janhvi
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi will be the first popular “commercial” Hindi film to release in theatres since the pandemic and lockdown last year. None of the theatrical releases in Bollywood have so far inspired audiences to return to cinema halls in a big way and Roohi could just be the first bonafide box-office success since COVID-19 struck.
The trailer of Roohi exudes the promise that the film could well be an entertaining ride like Stree was. The fact that Maddock Films is producing it and Rajkummar Rao plays the lead already gives viewers a feeling of déjà vu. What we know is that Rao and Varun Sharma play friends who kidnap Janhvi before her wedding and keep her hostage.
Janhvi evidently is more than just a demure bride-to-be and gets possessed by a spooky evil spirit from time to time. So, Rao and Sharma now have to deal with a chudail. Cue, visits to tantriks and babas - who believe that the only way that this ghostly spirit can be appeased is by getting her married.
Hilarity is assured with lines like, “Yeh bluetooth transfer chal raha hai bhoot ka?!”; “Lady Hulk ho rahi hai yeh... two-in-one!” and a comical spoof on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s iconic ‘palat’ scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
The team behind Roohi also inspires confidence - the film is co-written and co-produced by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who wrote and directed the successful comedy franchise Fukrey for Excel Entertainment. Written by Lamba and Gautam Mehra, Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta, who helmed the critically well received Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kamyaab. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma excel with their acting chops and they both have a brilliant track record when it comes to comic timing. Janhvi, who’s already been a part of Ghost Stories, gets go beyond her Gunjan Saxena and Dhadak self. The film is co-produced by Maddock Films, who have the similarly crafted horror-comedy Stree behind them, which raked over Rs 180 crore worldwide. For now, Roohi looks like just what the doctor ordered for a post-pandemic Bollywood release in theatres.
