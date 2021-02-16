‘Roohi’ Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao’s Spooky Déjà Vu With Janhvi

The team behind Roohi also inspires confidence - the film is co-written and co-produced by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who wrote and directed the successful comedy franchise Fukrey for Excel Entertainment. Written by Lamba and Gautam Mehra, Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta, who helmed the critically well received Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kamyaab. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma excel with their acting chops and they both have a brilliant track record when it comes to comic timing. Janhvi, who’s already been a part of Ghost Stories, gets go beyond her Gunjan Saxena and Dhadak self. The film is co-produced by Maddock Films, who have the similarly crafted horror-comedy Stree behind them, which raked over Rs 180 crore worldwide. For now, Roohi looks like just what the doctor ordered for a post-pandemic Bollywood release in theatres.