'Roohi' Trailer: Rajkummar, Janhvi Bring to You a Spooky Tale
The film is set for a theatrical release on 11 March
The trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Roohi has dropped, and it bears resemblance to Stree. Directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, the film is set for a theatrical release on 11 March.
The trailer opens with a voiceover narrating the story of a chudail (witch), who abducts would-be-brides the moment grooms go to sleep. One such victim of the witch's wrath is Janhvi Kapoor. Enter Rajkummar Rao, and as luck would have it he stumbles upon Janhvi, kept chained in a barn. Rajkummar tries to befriend Janhvi, only to discover that she is possessed. Thus, the drama heightens.
Watch the trailer here:
Rajkummar posted the motion poster for the film on Instagram on Monday. He captioned it: "Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai!#MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March.
Roohi also stars Varun Sharma in a key role. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made In China.
