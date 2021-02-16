'Roohi' Trailer: Rajkummar, Janhvi Bring to You a Spooky Tale

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Roohi has dropped, and it bears resemblance to Stree. Directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, the film is set for a theatrical release on 11 March.

The trailer opens with a voiceover narrating the story of a chudail (witch), who abducts would-be-brides the moment grooms go to sleep. One such victim of the witch's wrath is Janhvi Kapoor. Enter Rajkummar Rao, and as luck would have it he stumbles upon Janhvi, kept chained in a barn. Rajkummar tries to befriend Janhvi, only to discover that she is possessed. Thus, the drama heightens.

Watch the trailer here: