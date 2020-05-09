With just four days of filming schedule left, Sharmaji Namkeen was left incomplete as Rishi Kapoor passed away last week in Mumbai at the age of 67. However, the makers of the film told a news portal that they will complete the film using advanced VFX technology.Honey Trehan, the co-producer of the film told Mid-day, “We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishiji, one of the silver screen legends. I am grateful to Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally. We shot a major portion of the film in Delhi during January. Only a four-day schedule was pending.”The slice of life film also stars Juhi Chawla and is the story of a sexagenarian who discovers the joy of life after retirement. The film had gone on floors in December last year. The unit was busy shooting in March when the lockdown was announced.According to the makers, they will use advanced VFX technology to shoot the final crucial scene. “We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few [VFX studios] and are figuring out the way forward,” says Trehan.The makers feel they owe it to his family and fans to get the movie to release as an ode to Rishi Kapoor. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.