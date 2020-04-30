According to sources, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stays in Delhi along with her family, has been given permission to travel to Mumbai to attend her father’s cremation. Given the lockdown, Riddhima and her family have reportedly been trying to obtain the necessary permissions to travel to Mumbai since Wednesday night after coming to know that the veteran actor was in a critical condition. As of now, Riddhima along with 5 family members have got the permission to travel by road to attend her father’s cremation.A fashion and jewellery designer, Riddhima Kapoor is Rishi’s elder daughter, who is married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni.Rishi Kapoor’s family had put out a message on Thursday morning for his fans, friends and well-wishers, which said:“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.He would not have it any other way.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)