Ratan Kahar Gets Credit For ‘Genda Phool’, Badshah Pays Rs 5 Lakh

Bengali Folk singer Ratan Kahar has said that he is happy after talking to Badshah, who had weaved lines of his folk song into the new ‘Genda Phool’ single, and that now he was looking forward to collaborating with him, leaving behind any controversy or bitterness.

Badshah had used the lyrics to Ratan Kahar’s song ‘Baro Loker Beti Lo’ in ‘Genda Phool’. He had not credited the folk artiste citing the reason that Ratan’s name was nowhere to be found in the previous records.

Ratan confirmed that he has received Rs 5 lakh from Badshah but said that more than monetary help, he is happy to get recognised as the original lyricist of the Bengali folk song.