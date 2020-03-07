Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev’s Cup Winning Moment for ‘83

Ranveer Singh plays the former Indian captain Kapil Dev in what’s the most awaited sports film in recent times. ‘83 directed by Kabir Khan also co-stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar. The sports drama tracks Dev's journey as the captain of the India national cricket team and their historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win.