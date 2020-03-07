Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev’s Cup Winning Moment for ‘83
A new still released by the makers of the film ‘83 shows Ranveer Singh recreating the iconic moment of Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 cricket world cup. The actor shared the photograph on his social media with #ThisIs83
Ranveer Singh plays the former Indian captain Kapil Dev in what’s the most awaited sports film in recent times. ‘83 directed by Kabir Khan also co-stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar. The sports drama tracks Dev's journey as the captain of the India national cricket team and their historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win.
Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present ‘83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, ‘83 is scheduled to release on 10th April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
