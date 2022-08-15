Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor for '83' at IFFM; Shefali Shah Wins for 'Jalsa'

Inspired by the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev, 83 won the award for the Best Film at the festival, while the cricketer-commentator bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award for the same.

In continuation to the report, Ranveer dedicated his award to the veteran cricketer's team and said, "I dedicate this honour to Kapil's Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world."

He further added, "I'm grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 also starred Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.