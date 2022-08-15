Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor for '83' at IFFM; Shefali Shah Wins for 'Jalsa'
'83' won the award for Best Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022, which is currently underway, declared the names of the winners on Sunday, 14 August. The event held annually in Australia, announced Ranveer Singh the Best Actor for 83, whereas, Shefali Shah won the Best Actress for her film Jalsa, as per a report by India TV.
Inspired by the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev, 83 won the award for the Best Film at the festival, while the cricketer-commentator bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award for the same.
In continuation to the report, Ranveer dedicated his award to the veteran cricketer's team and said, "I dedicate this honour to Kapil's Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world."
He further added, "I'm grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."
Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 also starred Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.
Whereas, Shefali who won the Best Actress for Jalsa, shared a clip from the award night on her social media. Upon collecting her award, the actor said, "Personally, 2022 has been an amazing and creatively satisfying year so far, as I got to work on some of the most stimulating stories and movies."
She further added, "With such great stories — be it Jalsa, Human or Darlings, each piece of content this year has made me want to work ten times more. I am so happy that the audience is embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love."
Jalsa directed by Suresh Triveni, follows the journey of two women — a journalist and her domestic help, after a hit-and-run accident turns their lives upside down. The film also featured Vidya Balan in the lead role.
