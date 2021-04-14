Ranveer Singh to Star In Bollywood Remake of Vikram's 'Anniyan'

Ranveer Singh and filmmaker S. Shankar have teamed up for the Bollywood remake of 2005 film Tamil hit Anniyan. The film is slated to go on floors mid next year. It will be co-produced by God Bless Entertainment and the music of the film will be available on Saregama.

Ranveer took to social media to share the news. "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR, powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada", the actor wrote.