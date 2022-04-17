ADVERTISEMENT

New Poster From Ranveer Singh-Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Out

Ranveer Singh shares a post of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Have a look!

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
New Poster From Ranveer Singh-Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Out
i

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to release on 13 May. The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share yet another poster of the film.

The poster is of a confused Ranveer Singh asking, “Jayeshbhau ko ladka hoga ya ladki?” Ranveer captions it with, “Aapko kya lagta hai?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film kickstarts celebrations for YRF completing 50 years. The celebrations were delayed in 2020 due to Covid 19. The film was also postponed due to the Covid 19 waves last year.

Ranveer Singh had previously shared a comedic monologue concerning the film, announcing the release date of the film. It talks about the different kinds of heroes and why Jayeshbhai is different from the rest. Check it out below!

Ranveer will also be seen in the Alia Bhatt starrer, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar. And Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty comedy along with Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh Announces ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Release Date in a Quirky Video

Ranveer Singh Announces ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Release Date in a Quirky Video
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×