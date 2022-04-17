New Poster From Ranveer Singh-Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Out
Ranveer Singh shares a post of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Have a look!
Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to release on 13 May. The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share yet another poster of the film.
The poster is of a confused Ranveer Singh asking, “Jayeshbhau ko ladka hoga ya ladki?” Ranveer captions it with, “Aapko kya lagta hai?”.
The film kickstarts celebrations for YRF completing 50 years. The celebrations were delayed in 2020 due to Covid 19. The film was also postponed due to the Covid 19 waves last year.
Ranveer Singh had previously shared a comedic monologue concerning the film, announcing the release date of the film. It talks about the different kinds of heroes and why Jayeshbhai is different from the rest. Check it out below!
Ranveer will also be seen in the Alia Bhatt starrer, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar. And Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty comedy along with Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandez.
