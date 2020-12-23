Ranveer Singh to Start Shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'?

Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty are set to collaborate for a second time after 2018's Simmba. The actor shared a few photos on social media that led some to believe he was hinting that he was about to start shooting their film Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

A moustachioed Ranveer is seen gazing into the distance in a theatre. He will reportedly play a double role in the film.