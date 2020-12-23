Ranveer Singh to Start Shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'?
The actor reportedly plays a double role in the film.
Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty are set to collaborate for a second time after 2018's Simmba. The actor shared a few photos on social media that led some to believe he was hinting that he was about to start shooting their film Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.
A moustachioed Ranveer is seen gazing into the distance in a theatre. He will reportedly play a double role in the film.
Besides Ranveer Singh, Cirkus features an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. Production will take place across Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. The film is expected to release in late 2021.
Ranveer's sports drama 83 is also set to release in 2021, after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The actor plays former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia. The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Harry Sandhu.
Ranveer will also reprise his role from Simmba in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The release of the action film was also pushed to 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
