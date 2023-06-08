Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to star as Ram & Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan is all set to go on floors this December, as per reports. The movie was reportedly put on hold because the producers couldn't find an actor to play Ravana's part, but it now appears that their hunt is over. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Yash will play the key roles, according to the Pinkvilla report.
A source close to Pinkvilla stated, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect."
The report stated that Alia was the first choice for the role. But her dates didn't match earlier. However, the makers had approached her again. The actor was also spotted outside his office. Take a look:
The report also suggested that Yash leaning towards saying yes to the project. Ranbir is all set to play Ram, Alia will play Sita and Yash will essay the role of Ravana. Yash is best known for his role in KGF.
