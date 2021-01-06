Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma Speaks About His Film on Arnab Goswami

Ram Gopal Varma's horror film 12 o'Clock is all set to release on 8 January.

12 o'Clock revolves around a young girl, Gauri, who starts getting traumatised with frightening nightmares and incidents of eerie sleepwalking. Mithun Chakraborty plays the role of a psychiatrist in the film.

The film also stars Makarand Deshpande, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini, and debutant Krishna Gautam.

The Quint caught up with Ram Gopal Varma to talk about his love for the horror genre. Varma also opened up about his announcement of a film he's making on Arnab Goswami.