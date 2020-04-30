With the entire nation mourning the demise of Rishi Kapoor, condolences are pouring in from friends and family in the film industry. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who had collaborated with Kapoor for Delhi 6, spoke to The Quint about how he would always keep the cast and crew together.“My fondest memories of Rishi Kapoor are from the sets of Delhi 6. Rishiji kept the unit together and it’s no secret that he always wore a broad smile and there was a glitter in his eyes. Now, we have all been deprived of the glitter”.Rakeysh Omprakash MehraMehra also said that his prayers are with the family. “Rishi Kapoor was the torchbearer of Bollywood for the longest time. He hailed from the first film family of India - Prithvi Raj Kapoor’s grandson, Raj Kapoor’s son, Ranbir Kapoor’s father. So you can add very little to that”, Omprakash Mehra said.Rishi Kapoor: As Tears of Friendship Go ByKunal Kohli, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in Fanaa, remembers him as the actor who always had something interesting to add to a shot.“The first time we met on set, he (Rishi Kapoor) had a few questions. I answered them and he said, ‘I just wanted to check whether you know your job’ and he was smiling. He always did what he was told and added so much more to a shot. There was one scene in Fanaa wherein Aamir, Kajol and him were sitting at the dining table. I said, ‘The doorbell will ring and look towards the door’. Everybody said okay. But Chintuji stopped looking towards the door and looked at the clock”, the filmmaker told The Quint.Kohli said he was completely taken aback. Explaining his reaction, Rishi said, ‘Yeah, if the doorbell rings in the house I'm not gonna look at the door. I'm gonna look at the clock and see what time it is. Why has someone come to my house at this time?”“There were Kajol and Aamir too. I was directing them and nobody thought why should we look at the door. Chintuji just did this on his own instinctive reaction as an actor. He added a lot of value to a shot”, Kohli said.Mourning Kapoor’s demise, both the filmmakers said he will be immensely missed and they will always remember every moment spent with him.Bachchan, Akshay, Priyanka Mourn the Death of Rishi Kapoor We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)