Rakesh Roshan On Why Kareena Was Replaced in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

When Kareena walked out of the film, Rakesh Roshan was in a fix because his set was ready and they were supposed to start shooting in four days. His manager called to ask if he should dismantle the set but the filmmaker took a call to keep it intact. He says, “I had already spent 80% of the money, so I decided let me spend 20% more.”

During that time he was attending a wedding where he met his boarding school friend Amit Patel. He noticed a pretty girl with him who was introduced to him as his friend’s daughter. Rakesh Roshan asked if she was interested in films, “I casually asked her if she was interested in films. She said she hasn’t given a thought to it but she doesn't mind. So I invited her over to our house. I called Ameesha and made both Hrithik and her sit together. I saw that they were a perfect match and they would make for an excellent pair on screen,” Roshan told The Quint.