Registering Title ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ a Mockery, Says Rakesh Roshan

As with other businesses, the entertainment industry has suffered setbacks owing to the global coronavirus outbreak. However, even as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in India, a few opportunistic Bollywood filmmakers wasted no time in registering coronavirus-related titles.

One of the first titles to be registered was Corona Pyaar Hai, a reference the 2000 film Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Production house Eros International reportedly approached the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week to book it.