Revisit ‘Trapped’ During Self Isolation With Vikramaditya Motwane
Going through self-isolation and food rationing during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic? Brings back memories of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Trapped, doesn’t it? We got on to a video chat with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane to revisit the acclaimed edgy survival drama. During this chat Motwane talks in detail about the making of the film, recommends films and TV shows you could catch up on while you are home bound and reveals some information about this forthcoming Netflix film AK vs AK.
