‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ Director Rajat Mukherjee Passes Away

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, who was known for films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Road passed away. According to the reports, he was dealing with multiple health problems.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta confirmed the news about his sad demise. Hansal wrote a heartfelt post remembering Mukherjee. His tweet read, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”