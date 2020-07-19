‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ Director Rajat Mukherjee Passes Away
Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, who was known for films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Road passed away. According to the reports, he was dealing with multiple health problems.
Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta confirmed the news about his sad demise. Hansal wrote a heartfelt post remembering Mukherjee. His tweet read, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”
Thappad and Article 15 director, Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate."
Actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted, "“My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.”
In last few months, Hindi film industry has lost legends like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan and veteran actor Jagdeep.
