Raj, DK on Finishing ‘Family Man 2’ In Time and ‘A Viral Wedding’
Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have finished shooting for season 2 of The Family Man and are currently busy creating a micro series titled A Viral Wedding during the lockdown. The micro series is written and directed by Shreya Dhanwanthary, who acted in The Family Man as Zoya, and is being completely shot indoors without the crew ever meeting each other during production. Besides The Family Man 2 and A Viral Wedding, the filmmakers also talk about whether there will be a shift in the kind of cinema and content being written and created post the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Here's a video chat with the three about their show and the upcoming micro series.
