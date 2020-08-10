Here's How 'Raat Akeli Hai' is Much More Than a Murder Mystery

‘This is a love story’, said a charmingly brilliant woman once at the start of BBC’s Fleabag Season 2 and it wouldn't be a misplacement if I reiterate that for Honey Trehan’s debut film Raat Akeli Hai.

A man named complexity solving a complex mystery and a woman carrying the centuries-old tag of abandoned lovers of her namesake, meet once and then meet again to save each other from the big bad world. Their half journeys collide on trains and track out of the world they inhabit to a retreat that makes love possible for them.

Trains play a dues ex machina in their story and it has been exploited to near perfection by the screenplay writer Smita Singh. They are the inner space of the characters' journeys towards each other. Raj Shekhar's beautiful lyrics 'adha andhera, adha savera, adha raha sab tera mera...ab roshni ki nadi mein hum tim-tim diye ki do kashtiya...adhe-adhe se hum aur baki hai' map the extent of their inner hollow but also weave a dream of completeness for them. (credit de diya yaar!)