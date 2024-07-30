Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Photo As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Clocks 20 Years

Filmmaker David Dhawan's romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi has clocked 20 years since its release on 30 July. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, remains a fan-favourite even after two decades.

To mark the special occasion, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture of herself with Salman and Akshay from the film's set. She captioned it, "20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho."

Have a look: