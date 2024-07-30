ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Photo As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Clocks 20 Years

"20 years of being Rani," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram.

Filmmaker David Dhawan's romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi has clocked 20 years since its release on 30 July. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, remains a fan-favourite even after two decades.

To mark the special occasion, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture of herself with Salman and Akshay from the film's set. She captioned it, "20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho."

Have a look:

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her next film, The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film also stars Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Cordova.

