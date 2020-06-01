Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on Sunday, 31 May. The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems.Condolences poured in from the industry about his untimely demise. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence”.Priyanka Chopra said that one thing she will always miss is “Wajid bhai’s laugh”.Arbaaz Khan, who was closely associated with the composer, wrote, “RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare”.Composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Fame Passes Away At 42Singer-composer Salim Merchant said he was devastated by the news.Take a look at some other reactions: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.