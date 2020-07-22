Priyadarshan Forced to Resume 'Hungama 2' Shoot by September
The film stars five child actors whose physical growth might pose as continuity problems.
As lockdown restrictions ease and films and commercial shoots resume, production houses are using precautionary measures on sets and shooting the bits required.
However, filmmaker Priyadarshan has been compelled to resume the shoot of his next Hungama 2 by September. Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash, the cast also included five child actors pivotal to the script.
Since the children are growing steadily in height with visible changes in facial structure too, the filmmaker has decided to resume work by 15 September, to avoid any continuity errors.
"At this age, children grow up rapidly; there are changes in facial structure and height. While the physical changes that have happened in the past four months will not make a huge difference on screen, it will be difficult if we have to wait for some more months. Fortunately, only a song has to be shot with them," Priyadarshan told Mid-Day.
The remaining portions will be shot in Kullu and Manali in a 15-day schedule. The publication quotes the film's producer, Ratan Jain, "The songs and sequences require us to film on the streets of Kullu and Manali. Considering an outdoor schedule is not possible during the monsoon, we are likely to resume work from September 15."
