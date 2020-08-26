Prakash Raj Shares Photographs as 'KGF: Chapter 2' Shoot Resumes

Recently, Sanjay Dutt's look as the film's antagonist, Adheera, was released. Sharing the rustic look with tattoos all over the left side of his face, Excel Entertainment had tweeted, "Adheera - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings Happy Birthday @duttsanjay #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook."

This will be the second instalment in the KGF franchise. The first film earned mixed reviews from critics, but was a huge success at the box-office, minting over Rs 100 crore. The franchise maps the journey of a gangster and struggle between formidable forces to gain power. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.