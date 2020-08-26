Prakash Raj Shares Photographs as 'KGF: Chapter 2' Shoot Resumes
The shoot of the 2018 film's sequel resumed on 26 August.
Days after the team of KGF confirmed that shooting for the film's sequel will resume from 26 August, actor Prakash Raj shared two pictures from the sets.
Prakash Raj tweeted that he was 'back to work' and shared photographs in which he is dressed in a grey suit. The shooting is reportedly going on in Bengaluru. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role of Rocky and the film directed by Prashanth Neel. A part of the film is set in the Kolar Gold Fields.
Recently, Sanjay Dutt's look as the film's antagonist, Adheera, was released. Sharing the rustic look with tattoos all over the left side of his face, Excel Entertainment had tweeted, "Adheera - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings Happy Birthday @duttsanjay #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook."
This will be the second instalment in the KGF franchise. The first film earned mixed reviews from critics, but was a huge success at the box-office, minting over Rs 100 crore. The franchise maps the journey of a gangster and struggle between formidable forces to gain power. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
