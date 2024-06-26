'We Get Nothing But Dates': Talent Hired by Vashu Bhagnani's Office Speak Up

"The crew and vendors of the film I was a part of are owed approximately Rs 2 crore," said Puja Sharma (name changed), who had worked on a recent project backed by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Another crew member alleged,
"I suffered a major accident, and I needed the money to pay my bills. Initially, somebody from Pooja Entertainment's team told me I was lying, so I had to send them my hospital bills."
One of the leading production houses in India, having backed blockbusters like Coolie No 1, Hero No. 1 and Biwi No. 1, Pooja Entertainment is embroiled in a controversy. Of late, most of their movies have tanked at the box office. Their latest, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, left without a trace.
Some reports have suggested that Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani are in Rs 250 crore debt and will be selling their Mumbai office. The claim has been quashed by Vashu Bhagnani, who told The Times of India in an interview that the office building still belongs to him and is being refurbished into an apartment complex for "luxury homes."
In the meantime, crew members have taken to social media to allege non-payment of dues.
The Quint spoke to some of the talent who were associated with projects backed by Pooja Entertainment over the years.
'Crew & Vendors Of a Project I Worked On Are Owed About Rs 2 Crore'
Puja Sharma (name changed), who alleged that the crew and vendors of one of its recent films are owed Rs 2 crore, said, "This was the first time I worked for Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's production house. When we started shooting, our payments would come on time. During my time, I did hear from other people that those who had worked on the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj were still awaiting their payments. As the months progressed, the payments started coming in a little late, but they would come."
But, Puja added, that tension started brewing when the production house withheld the last two months' salaries of the crew, and now it's been over a year and a half that everyone is awaiting their dues.
"The crew is owed payments and salaries as little as Rs 10,000 to a few lakhs. We wrapped in January 2023, and we are now in June 2024."Puja Sharma
Speaking about Vashu Bhagnani's claim in an interview that nobody has come forward alleging non-payment of dues, Puja told The Quint that his statements were untrue.
"We have constantly been following up through emails and messages. My colleagues have also visited Pooja Entertainment's office multiple times, but all they have been getting is date after date. They are being made to wait for hours, and they are told their dues will be eventually cleared, but months have gone by. One colleague even spoke to the accountant and said that they will take legal action. The accountant showed them a bunch of files, which were cases pending against the company. He said we will also become one of the files."
"We are constantly being pushed around from one person to the other, when all we want is our dues to be cleared. The people from Pooja Entertainment say that they don't have money, then how did Jackky Bhagnani afford the extravagant promotions for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'?"Puja Sharma
In response to The Quint's questions, Pooja Entertainment said they take "all legitimate claims seriously and are fully committed to resolving all dues", adding, "For films associated with affiliate production companies, we'll redirect them to the respective teams. Despite recent box-office challenges and tough times, we've cleared most partner dues and continue to do so aiming to come back stronger."
'Had a Major Accident & Couldn't Clear Hospital Bills'
Focus puller Ravikumar Challapalli said that he was desperate because he had to clear hospital bills, but his payment of over a lakh has still not been cleared. Ravikumar alleged,
"I worked on one of their films titled 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar. The film hasn't released yet; some work is still pending. But it has been over two years, and I am owed over Rs 5 lakh. Some time back, I suffered a major accident and I needed the money to pay my bills. Initially, somebody from Pooja Entertainment's team told me I was lying, so I sent them my medical bills. Then they began saying they will clear my payment and I was supposed to get the money by 15 June, but it has been past the promised date."Ravikumar Challapalli, Focus Puller
Ravikumar added that the payment issues started when the film was about to be wrapped. "Some of us stopped our work for two days during the shooting. Then the director and DOP told us that Jackky Bhagnani sent them a mail saying that all payments will be cleared the following month. I didn't get to see the mail, but I trusted them, and we finished shooting the movie. Once everything was done, there was no mention of payments."
'I Am Owed Rs 8 Lakh, Have Been Visiting Pooja Entertainment At Least Thrice A Month'
Suraj Shah (name changed), who worked in the camera department on one of the projects, alleged,
"It's been over a year and a half that I am waiting for my payment. I was only paid for a week, and I am owed around Rs 8 lakh. When our payments stopped coming, we were initially told that it's only delayed by a month but later, our supervisor told us that we would be paid once the project is complete. I stayed back and finished the project, but I am only getting dates where money is concerned."
Suraj claimed that everyone would visit Pooja Entertainment's office at least three times a month to check on their payments. "We would be made to wait for hours and then we kept meeting different people. Once we got so agitated that we told them we will take legal recourse, and they replied, 'Do what you want.' Neither are they denying payment nor offering any clarity."
"I came to know that another department got money in the form of a settlement. They were made to agree that if they forego around 40 percent of what they are owed, then their dues will be cleared."Suraj Shah
He even said that this has been happening for the past five-six projects.
"One of my colleagues worked on Ganpath and he is owed Rs 6.5 lakh. Even I had worked on one of their projects years back, and they are yet to clear Rs 60,000 from that. For this one, I did not even get my contract. Initially, I was told that the authorities need to sign, and once the shoot got over, I was informed that the team has changed. We have been running from pillar to post to get our hard-earned money."
'I Booked Tickets For Ganpath Schedules, My Full Payment is Pending'
Ticketing agent and owner of YouV Tours, Vikas Singh, told The Quint, "I was their ticketing agent for Ganpath: Part 1. They booked tickets worth Rs 60 lakh for all the schedules. The incident took place during their last shooting schedule in Ladakh. They got tickets booked from Mumbai to Ladakh and back, and they are yet to pay me Rs 3.5 lakh for the last schedule. It's the same story. I call and message their point of contact, and they ask me to get back next month."
Vikas said that they cleared a part of the payment when the film went on floors.
"When they couldn't clear the remaining amount, they put the onus on Vikas Bahl's Good Co Films. Ganpath, directed by Bahl, was made in association with Pooja Entertainment and Good Co Films. The latter would make the bookings, and Pooja would pay me. I followed up with Bahl's company for six months, and they redirected me to Pooja. But the people at Pooja keep changing, and it's been 2.5 years and I am still waiting. I even suggested that they clear my payment in installments, but everything falls on deaf ears."
