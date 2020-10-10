Film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Release in Theatres
'PM Narendra Modi' traces the journey of Narendra Modi's political career.
Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister of India, will be the first film to hit the theatres after the cinema halls reopen on 15 October.
PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of Narendra Modi from the beginning of political career to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The film first released on 24 May 2019. Producer Sandip Ssingh feels the last time the film released in the theatres it fell prey to political agendas and not many could watch the film. He hopes this time PM Narendra Modi fares well in the theaters.
Talking about the decision to re-release the movie, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh shared, “I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn't be watched by many. We're hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation."
Directed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role along with Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R Saluja in pivotal roles.
Expressing his excitement on the re-release of his film, Kumar shared, “It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that the theatres are going to open again and we are re-releasing our film PM Narendra Modi. We have put in a lot of hard work in making this film and so glad that it will be released again and the people who have missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love.”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.