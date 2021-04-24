'People Hated Me': Nushrratt on Criticism After Pyaar Ka Punchnama
In a radio interview, Nushrratt talks about how people disliked her after her role in the Pyaar ka Punchnama movies.
In a recent radio interview with host Siddharth Kannan, Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about how she faced backlash based on the roles she played in the Pyaar ka Punchnama franchise.
In the first part, she was a manipulative and controlling girlfriend, and in the second part, she played the role of a shallow woman whose closeness to her best friend affected her boyfriend.
Nushrratt talks about how these roles affected people's perception of her in real life as well.
"Everything in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2. People hated me, that’s what it was. The fact that they actually believed I was that girl in real life, which is why I did that role that well," she says.
She also adds how this affected this affected her work prospects and the way people viewed her talent. "They said, 'Nahi, yeh talent nahi hai, yeh waisi hi hai toh iss wajah se aise role karti hai (this is not talent, she does such roles because she is like that too).' Even in real life, people think I am like that. I am like, 'Hi, can you not understand that there could be a thought, process and skill that maybe I put to use?'"
Nushrratt was last seen in Netflix's mini series Ajeeb Dastaans. One of her anticipated releases include Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other than that, she will also be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hurdang and director Vishai Furia's Chhorii.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.