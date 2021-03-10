Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Saina’ and the Real Saina Nehwal

Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina is a biopic based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Saina is a former world no.1 and has represented India thrice in the Olympics. Saina won the bronze for India at the London Olympics in 2012 besides several other medals and titles.

The biopic on Saina was first announced in 2017 by actor Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha was initially supposed to play Saina in the biopic and even started filming for it in 2018. However, due to date issues Shraddha opted out of the biopic. In March 2019, it was announced that Parineeti Chopra would play the main role.

In Nov 2020, Saina acknowledged a picture of Parineeti as Saina from the film. "My lookalike" posted Saina on Twitter. Manav Gohil plays Saina's coach and former badminton player Pullela Gopichand in the film. Parineeti says she observed how Saina walked, talked and did her hair to portray the badminton champion realistically in the biopic.

Saina is written and directed by Amole Gupte who is most known for the Aamir Khan-starrer Taare Zameen Par.