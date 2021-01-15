Paresh Rawal to Complete Rishi Kapoor's Role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
The film is expected to release on 4 September, the late actor's birth anniversary.
Actor Paresh Rawal has stepped in to play the late Rishi Kapoor's role in Sharmaji Namkeen for the remainder of the film. The shoot for the Hitesh Bhatia directorial was left incomplete after the actor passed away from cancer in April last year.
The film went on floors in December 2019. While a majority of it was shot in Delhi in January last year, a four day schedule was left pending after Rishi Kapoor's demise. The makers had earlier said they would use advanced VFX technology to shoot the climax of the film. "We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishiji, one of the silver screen legends," producer Honey Trehan told Mid-day.
He added, "We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few [VFX studios] and are figuring out the way forward."
Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice of life story of a sexagenarian who discovers the joy of life after retirement. It also stars Juhi Chawla and has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is scheduled to release on 4 September, Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.