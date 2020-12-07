Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Flamboyant Look in 'Shakeela'
The film also stars Richa Chadha.
Pankaj Tripathi has revealed the first look of his character from the film Shakeela, which stars Richa Chadha in the title role. He will play a South Indian superstar in the film. In a poster he shared on Instagram, he can be seen in a red velvet suit, brown silk shirt and sunglasses with a microphone in one hand and an award statuette in the other.
Talking about his role, Pankaj described his character as "interesting and colourful". He said in a statement, "I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with my very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film." He added,
"I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artistes on screen. It is an interesting and colourful character."Pankaj Tripathi, Actor
Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, Shakeela is based the life of well-known Southern actor, C. Shakeela, who starred in over 250 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam. Her popularity soared after the demise of Silk Smitha, who was represented in 2011 Vidya Balan-starrer The Dirty Picture. Though Shakeela is remembered mostly for her roles in adult films, Malayalam hit Kinnarathumbikal got her attention from the mainstream.
Shakeela releases on 25 December.
