ADVERTISEMENT

Pa Ranjith to Make Bollywood Debut With 'Birsa', Based on The Tribal Leader

The biopic is based on Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand who stood up to British colonial oppressors.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pa Ranjith is set to make his Bollywood debut.</p></div>
i

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is all set to make his foray into Hindi films with Birsa. The action-drama will go on floors by the end of the year, PTI quoted the makers as saying.

The movie is a biopic on the life of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand who stood up to British colonial oppressors in the 19th century.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The action drama will be shot extensively at hitherto unseen locations and bring to the big screen verdant landscapes and deep jungles as never seen before," a note from the makers read.

Pa Ranjith said in a statement, "I couldn't have chosen a better project for my first Hindi film. The research that has gone into scripting Birsa has been a very enriching process. I have gained inspiration from Birsa's life and his conviction for freedom and autonomy".

Birsa is being produced by Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora under Namah Pictures.

Pa Ranjith is known for directing Tamil films such as Sarpatta Parambarai, Madras, Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala and Kabali.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

Pa Ranjith Calls Out Rolling Stone India For 'Invisibilising' Arivu From Cover

Pa Ranjith Calls Out Rolling Stone India For 'Invisibilising' Arivu From Cover

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×