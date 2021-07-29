15 Years Of 'Omkara': Vishal Bhardwaj’s Adaptation Holds Up As An All-Time Great

His quirky translations of names and plot points are as interesting as they are laden with commentary on the new world they inhabit. A throwaway handkerchief becomes a bejeweled cummerbund, bequeathed across generations, and now a bearer of legitimacy, even dearer to its bastard owner. And one that later becomes the visual signifier of Langda’s lustful yearning for Omkara’s destruction, as he coils it around his head in the throes of passionate lovemaking.

But in addition to the stellar writing and the dazzling performances, there is so much more to Omkara. From the soundtrack, by Bhardwaj himself – lent with an electric panache by lyricist Gulzar – which ranges from iconic dance numbers to a simmering love song, to Tassaduq Hussain’s frames which exquisitely capture the arid landscapes and sparse structures (actually shot in Wai, Maharashtra), as the production design by Samir Chanda dresses them with the earthy authenticity of a North Indian hamlet; Omkara is definitely greater than the sum of its parts. With every department bringing their best, the resultant film is elevated beyond the station of engaging fare or even a technical marvel.

And it all comes back to the man behind the camera. The author of the text, the one pulling the strings. And Bhardwaj’s mastery of his craft, like an expert puppeteer or distinguished dramatist, involves directing not just the players of his story but also his audience towards a rewarding experience. In how he chooses to portray Langda’s moment of crisis and eventual turn to the dark side through a mild push-in on the villain wordlessly brooding into a mirror before shattering the glass and anointing himself with blood, is reflected Bhardwaj’s masterful direction. In line with the ‘show, don’t tell’ doctrine of visual storytelling, he reserves his dialogues for succulent wordplay over inane exposition. And so, whether he employs a stacked ensemble of A-listers or assembles an army of talented technicians, what truly sets Omkara apart is Vishal Bhardwaj himself. Therefore, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that a film such as this, rooted in his most personal experiences is also told most creatively.