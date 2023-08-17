ADVERTISEMENT
'OMG 2' Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Collects Rs 80 Crore

'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi hit the big screens on 11 August.

Akshay Kumar's latest film, OMG 2, is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the coming weekend, according to reports. The Amit Rai directorial, also starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy drama OMG.

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.75 crore on Wednesday, 16 August, making its total stand at Rs 80 crore.

OMG 2 hit the big screens alongside Sunny Deol's most-anticipated film of the year, Gadar 2, on 11 August. The film is also facing a challenge from Rajinikanth's Jailer, which hit the big screens across India on 10 August.

As per Sacnilk, Gadar 2 recorded the second-highest opening collection of the year with a whopping collection of Rs 40.10 crore, while OMG 2 collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OMG2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on #IndependenceDay… Will hit CENTURY [₹100 cr] in Weekend 2… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 79.47 cr. #India biz."

In addition to the leads, OMG 2 also starred Arun Govil, Brijendra Kala, and Manoj Dutt, among others, in pivotal roles.

Topics:  Akshay Kumar   Pankaj Tripathi   OMG 2 

